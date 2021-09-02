Kichcha Sudeepa’s first glimpse in ‘Vikrant Rona’ unveiled

- Advertisement -

The makers of the much-awaited multilingual film ‘Vikrant Rona’ released the first glimpse of actor Kichcha Sudeepa on Thursday. The day also marks the actor’s birthday.

The glimpse follows the narration of a world that sees the entry of ‘Vikrant Rona’ striking fear into his enemies’ hearts. The narrator describes the actor’s character as ‘Lord of the Dark’.

Talking about the first look, director Anup Bhandari says: “I am very happy that we got to celebrate Sudeepa sir’s birthday with ‘Deadman’s Anthem’ first glimpse reveal of Vikrant Rona. Vikrant Rona is a mysterious character and the first glimpse captures that. While making the film, I was aware of its humongous scale, but Sudeepa sir’s embodiment of the titular hero has elevated it even further. Happy birthday to him.”

The film will also have a special part of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Producer Jack Manjunath says: “We wish Sudeepa sir the warmest birthday wishes with the First Glimpse of Vikrant Rona. It’s incredible and we’re raring to go on such a positive note. His energy, passion and his will to make cinema that’s big enough to withstand the test of time is what makes Vikrant Rona special.”

‘Vikrant Rona’ is a multilingual action adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian, music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film features sets designed by award-winning art director Shivkumar and frames lit up by DOP William David.

It stars Kichcha Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari and Jacqueline Fernandez.