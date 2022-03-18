- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

KKR Cinemas buys TN rights of Arun Vijay-starrer 'Yaanai'

By Glamsham Bureau
KKR Cinemas buys TN rights of Arun Vijay-starrer 'Yaanai'
Arun Vijay in Yaanai poster _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

KKR Cinemas has bought the Tamil Nadu rights of director Hari’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Yaanai’ with Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead.

Drumstick Productions, the company producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said: “The most awaited Yaanai’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights bagged by KKR Cinemas. Soon in theatres worldwide.” The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 6 this year. The satellite and digital rights of the eagerly awaited film have been bought by the Zee group.

- Advertisement -

Sources close to the film unit say that ‘Yaanai’ will primarily be targeting ‘B’ and ‘C’ centre audiences.

In an earlier interview, Arun Vijay had disclosed that the protagonist of the film seeks to protect his family just like how elephants do it in the wilds, and therefore, the film has been named ‘Yaanai’, which in Tamil means ‘elephant’.

- Advertisement -

The film has raised expectations as this is the first rural script that Arun Vijay is doing after a gap of almost 12 years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWatch skies as 'Worm Moon' reaches peak on Friday
Next articleWhich part of 'The Kashmir Files' does Omar Abdullah find untrue, asks BJP
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Avika Gor

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,367FansLike
50,143FollowersFollow
6,852FollowersFollow
59,538FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US