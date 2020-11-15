Advtg.
Regional News

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered their condolence over the death of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying Indian cinema lost one of its legends.

In a series of tweets, the President mentioned how Chatterjee’s (anglicised version of Chattopadyay) performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Legion d’Honneur.

“Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world.

Advtg.

“With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the ‘Apu’ trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, English and Bangla, saying “Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India”.

“Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” said the Prime Minister.

Advtg.

Shah also took Twitter to convey his feelings after the medical board at the Kolkata hospital, where the 85-year-old was for over a month, announced the news.

“Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah tweeted.

Chatterjee’s health condition was “extremely critical” and he was “not responding at all” to treatment, critical care expert and head of the medical board Arindam Kar had said earlier in the day.

Advtg.

He passed away at 12.15 p.m. His health condition was “extremely deteriorated” since Friday.

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Belle Vue Hospital for almost 40 days and his consciousness level went down significantly since Friday.

The condition of the veteran actor had remained a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. His key problem was Covid-19 encephalopathy, doctors said.

Chatterjee tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

He was shooting for a documentary titled “Abhijan” directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.

–IANS

rak/in

Advtg.
Previous articleAdelaide Strikers sign England spinner Danny Briggs
Next articleYou have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly on Soumitra's death

Related Articles

IPL

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has stated that plans for the state to host the entire summer of tennis, including the...
Read more
IPL

Aus vs Ind: Paine in self-isolation following Covid cluster in Adelaide

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 16 (IANS) The first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come under shadow as Australian players, including Test captain Tim Paine...
Read more
IPL

Dutch cricketer works as food delivery guy to make ends meet

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people irrespective of their professions, economic, social or religious status. Be it...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 1

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari writer: I don't believe in scene-by-scene remake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) New-age Bollywood writer Rohan Shankar has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the new comedy Suraj Pe Mangal...
Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 2

On this day: Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 3

One-year-old tigress killed in Panna reserve

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 4

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea...

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 4

Indian stars connect with Singapore artistes for virtual chat

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks