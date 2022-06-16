Krishna Vamsi's 'Rangamarthanda' post-production nearing completion

- Advertisement -

‘Rangamarthanda’ is one of Tollywood’s most awaited films, directed by Krishna Vamsi. Now that Krishna Vamsi has accelerated the film’s post-production, a release date may be set shortly.

Maestro Illayaraja has completed the efforts relating to ‘Rangamarthanda’s background music and musicals, according to Krishna Vamsi’s social media accounts.

The creative director has published videos of Ilayaraja’s live background score sessions for the much-anticipated film ‘Rangamarthanda’ for the first time.

Krishna Vamsi is keeping everyone informed on the music and dubbing sessions, which are generating a lot of interest in the picture.

The filming of ‘Rangamarthanda’ is already complete, and the first look will be presented soon. Prakash Raj, Ramaya Krishnan, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Brahmanandam, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Rahul Sipligunj are among the ensemble cast members.