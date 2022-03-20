- Advertisement -
Krish's upcoming plans for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

By Glamsham Bureau
Krish's upcoming plans for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'
Director Krish Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pawan Kalyan _ pic courtesy twitter
‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is one of the long-delayed projects in Telugu. Despite having Telugu star hero Pawan Kalyan as the hero, the movie is somehow not making much progress.

It seems like director Krish has decided to change plans so as to resume the shooting soon.

As per Krish’s sketch, he wants the movie to get a wrap as soon as possible so that the post-production works are kept in a loop.

Eyeing the Dasara season for the release of the epic movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, Krish will make plan hereafter.

Once the shooting resumes, the team will have to pitch up with the pace and work towards the completion of the big-ticket movie.

Billed to be an epic drama, Pawan will essay the role of a warrior in the movie.

