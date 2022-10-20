scorecardresearch
K'taka's highest civilian award to be presented posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar

'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Karnataka Ratna’, the highest civilian award of Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. This was decided at a meeting with the ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneeth RajKumar.

The CM said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneeth RajKumar to Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture.

“Puneeth RajKumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously,” Bommai said.

The award presentation function will take place at Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 p.m.

The function will be attended by noted litterateurs, film personalities, MLAs’ and achievers.

Asked about the demand from Puneeth’s fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the November 1 function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a 10-day programme.

