Kuler Achaar’s ‘Bhul Koreche Bhul’ song featuring Madhumita Sarcar and Vikram Chatterjee released

SVF has released the first song ‘Bhul Koreche Bhul’ from its upcoming film ‘Kuler Achaar’ which is sweet tale of family drama that deals with poignantly complex ride which leaves the audience with a thought-provoking subject. ‘Bhul Koreche Bhul’ is sung by the popular Bangladeshi singer, Mahtim Shakib and the melodious, powerhouse talent Madhubanti Bagchi. The track is astoundingly soothing and qualifies to stand out as the perfect romantic number of the season.

Mahtim’s voice is extremely loved in ‘Epar Bangla’ as well as ‘Opar Bangla’. His association with SVF before also has proved to be extremely fruitful as his mellifluous voice added as a catalyst in escalating the beauty of the film. Moreover, with such a soulful composition and lyrics of Prasen’er Dolbol the song’s quality of being pleasant to the ears cannot be doubted.

Mahtim Shakib, who has sensationalized millions of young hearts across boundaries through his breakthrough hit songs, the singer of ‘Bhul Koreche Bhul’, said, “The song is so beautifully composed and written that it gave me a different energy while I sang it. It feels surreal to receive such appreciation from the listeners. This song will undoubtedly be a treat to the audiences who are fond of melodious and soothing tracks. I am thankful that I got the opportunity to sing such a hearty song again but this time along with Madhubanti Bagchi.”

Excited about the song and her upcoming film Kuler Achaar, Madhumita said, “This is a special project firstly because SVF never fails to amaze with its choice of singers and I personally fell in love with this song. The voice is soothing and emotional, it’s just the perfect blend. I am excited to know about the audience’s reaction after watching the video and secondly, thrilled to see the audience in the theatres soon.”

‘Bhul Koreche Bhul’ is a melodious number that will touch the strings of audience’s heart. The musical features Madhumita Sarcar and Vikram Chatterjee, engaged in different sweet romantic moments, packed with emotions that are delightful to watch. Directed by Sudeep Das, while Mainak Bhaumik is the creative director of Kuler Achaar, is slated to release on 15th July 2022.