Lakshmi Manchu had a blast hosting SIIMA awards

- Advertisement -

Actress Lakshmi Manchu hosted the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) here on Sunday. Clearly, her excitement on hosting the show was worth it.

The actress looked glamourous in a peach gown as she took the centre stage for hosting the show.

- Advertisement -

“I was super excited to be hosting SIIMA yet again. This is a great time for celebration as we all come together through the troubles that the film industry had to face the past two years but nonetheless the show must go on and here we are acknowledging, celebrating the greatest talent that our South India has to offer,” Lakshmi says.

The ‘Pitta Kathalu’ actress was very happy to meet her friends from the fraternity again.

- Advertisement -

“This was fun, I had not seen many of my friends in the past couple of years. With Zoom meetings and cancelled events and last minute disappointments and being dressed waist high all this felt changed and we were in our full form for SIIMA,” she says.