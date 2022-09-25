scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Last shoot of Vijay, Rashmika-starrer 'Varisu' to begin on Sunday

By Glamsham Bureau

The last schedule of Tamil star Vijay’s much-awaited ‘Varisu’, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is to begin on Sunday. The film’s title ‘Varisu’ means ‘Successor’ or ‘Heir’ in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline: The Boss Returns.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind the film, tweeted that there were two action sequences and two songs left to be shot and that the film would be wrapped up after that.

“Just two action sequences and two songs left for the wrap. Gear up for a grand #VarisuPongal 2023,” the production house said.

On May 26 this year, the unit concluded a shooting schedule in which several important sequences for the film were shot.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Previous articleTV actors can no longer complain: Eisha Singh after 'Middle Class Love'
Next articleMahesh Babu, Namrata pen adorable posts for daughter Sitara
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Shehnaaz Gill

Asim Riaz

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US