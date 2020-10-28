Latvian rapper Five-O raps for Tamil film Polladha Ulagin Bayangara Game

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Latvian rapper Five-O has lent his vocal prowess for the upcoming Tamil film, Polladha Ulagin Bayangara Game (PUBG). Directed by Vijay Sri G, the film is set for a Pongal release.
Five-O has collaborated on the film’s promo song titled “Ranagalam”, which has been shot in a way to introduce the cast of the film.
The Latvian rapper’s biggest hits include “Aizejot”, “CitadaksReps”, “Nothing compares”, “Nesteijties”, and “Vis man ir arlauts”.
“Ranagalam” is penned by Vijay Sri G, and the song starts with the famous quote of Tamil poet Bharathiyar: “Naan veezhven endru ninaithayo”.
The film stars Aishwarya Dutta with Arjuman, Anithra Nayar, Aaradhya, Sandrea and Chandini. The songs will be released worldwide on Diwali.
–IANS
