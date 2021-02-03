ADVERTISEMENT
Lavanya Tripathi shares pic from impromptu photo-shoot

Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi shared moments from an impromptu shoot on Wednesday, describing it as her favourite.

By Glamsham Editorial
Lavanya Tripathi
Lavanya Tripathi
Lavanya posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting a perfectly sculpted body in a ribbed beige crop-top paired with a cutout jacket and jeans.

“This impromptu photo shoot happened to be one of my favourite shoots! What took us so long to [email protected] !? I’m just glad we could do this, You are amazing! Special thanks to @ashwin_ash1 for helping me get this look!” she wrote as the caption.

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy”, “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai”, is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.  –ians/dc/vnc

