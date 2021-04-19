Adv.
Lavanya Tripathi wants you to try this while everyone’s checking their phones

South star Lavanya Tripathi's Monday post on Instagram suggests a quirky activity while everyone is busy checking their phones

By Glamsham Bureau
When Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi shared moments from an impromptu shoot
When Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi shared moments from an impromptu shoot | pic courtesy: instagram
South star Lavanya Tripathi’s Monday post on Instagram suggests a quirky activity while everyone is busy checking their phones. Lavanya posted a picture where she is seen sitting behind a camera and looking at a dance video she made.

“Dance like no one is watching – because they’re not, they’re checking their phones,” Lavanya wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Lavanya will be seen in the Telugu film “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

The film is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai” and is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Her body of work includes “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

Source@itsmelavanya
