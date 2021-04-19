Lavanya Tripathi wants you to try this while everyone’s checking their phones

Adv.

South star Lavanya Tripathi’s Monday post on Instagram suggests a quirky activity while everyone is busy checking their phones. Lavanya posted a picture where she is seen sitting behind a camera and looking at a dance video she made.

“Dance like no one is watching – because they’re not, they’re checking their phones,” Lavanya wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Lavanya will be seen in the Telugu film “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

The film is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai” and is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Her body of work includes “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.