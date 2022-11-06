scorecardresearch
Leg injury forces Trisha to skip ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ unit’s Thanksgiving meet

By Glamsham Bureau

Tamil actress Trisha, who has played one of the pivotal roles in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, was conspicuous by her absence at the Thanksgiving Meet organised by the unit.

On Saturday, the unit of ‘Ponniyin Selvan1’ had organised a massive thanksgiving meet to celebrate the occasion of the film going on to emerge a blockbuster.

Mani Ratnam as well as actors Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Parthiban were seen at the Thanksgiving meet, but Trisha, who plays the role of Kundavai in the film, was among those missing in action.

Sources close to the actress said that Trisha could not attend the Thanksgiving meet because of an injury to her foot.

The actress is believed to have sustained the injury during a foreign trip. The injury was so bad that Trisha had to cancel her trip halfway and return home.

However, the actress, despite the injured foot, is believed to have attended a success party that was held later in the night by the unit for its cast and crew.

Chiranjeevi celebrates Meher Ramesh's b'day on 'Walter Veerayya' sets
Prasanna Puwanarajah of 'The Crown' to co-write 'Breathtaking' adaptation
