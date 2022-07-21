Legend Saravanan starrer ‘Dr. S – The Legend’ release announced

A grand visual experience & an applaud worthy story line! Dr. S The Legend marks the action packed debut film of businessman Saravanan, who is the owner of a chain of shopping stores. The trailer looks like a gorgeous picture postcard. From the look of the film, Dr. S The Legend’s magnum opus could potentially change the dynamics of cinema, with its seamless blend of good storytelling and marvelous poetic visuals.

The star cast also includes Urvashi Rautela, Geethika, Pugazh, late Vivek, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Nasser, Suman, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Mayilsamy, Harish Paredi, Muniskanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rahul Dev, Livingston, Vamsi Krishna, Singampuli, Lollu Saba Manohar, Amuthavanan, KPY Yogi, Cell Murugan, Latha, Sachu, Purnima Bhagyaraj, Geethika, Devadarshini, Ayira, Deepa Shankar, Master Ashwanth and many more.

Directed by JD-Jerry, the film has cinematography by R Velraj, editing is by Ruben, SS Murthy has taken care of the artwork, dialogues are by Pattukottai Prabhakar, and stunt choreography is by Anal Arasu. Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Dinesh have done the choreography.

Vairamuthu, Kabilan, Pa Vijay, Karki have penned the lyrics. The songs are composed by Harris Jayaraj.

With a combination of emotion, action, love and comedy, ‘Dr. S The Legend’ will be released on 28 July in 5 languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The Pan-India movie that has been made with grandeur and on a huge scale of budget will be a full-fledged commercial mass film which will attract ‘repeat audiences’.

Overwhelmed with the response to the trailer, Legend Saravanan says, “Dr. S The Legend marks my debut in films & what better than a full blown masala entertainer which is the crux of our Indian Film Industry. The film is about romance, humour, action and plot twists. It will release on the 28th of July, 2022. Excited & looking forward to the response from the audience on the trailer.”

Hindi distribution, Ganesh Films Nambirajan – Distributed several movies including Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji, several movies produced by AVM productions, Don, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Ravanan, Master and Naanum Rowdy Thaan.