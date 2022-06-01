scorecardresearch
Lokesh Kanagaraj teases Suriya Sivakumar’s first look from Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’

By Glamsham Bureau
Suriya Sivakumar in Lokesh Kanagaraj film Vikram first look _ pic courtesy twitter
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teased Suriya Sivakumar’s first look poster from the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the first look of Suriya from ‘Vikram,’ added to the excitement surrounding the film’s release. Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked Suriya, for his acceptance to appear in a short, but important cameo.

“Thank you so much for this Suriya sir”, he wrote, as he shared the poster featuring Suriya. The ‘Jai Bhim’ actor’s first look which was released on Wednesday, didn’t reveal much of his role, as it features only his eyes.

Suriya’s cameo in ‘Vikram’ drew attention after director Lokesh and the film’s leading man Kamal Haasan discussed it earlier during the movie promotions.

The film will be released on June 3 and stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

Billed as an action thriller, ‘Vikram’ will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

