Looking forward to completing the Nadigar Sangam building: Vishal

Actor Vishal, who has been re-elected as the Secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (better known as the Nadigar Sangam), on Monday said that he was looking forward to resuming the construction work of the Nadigar Sangam building.

“Looking forward to resume the construction work of our Nadigar Sangam building and complete it and fulfill our dream forever,” he said in a statement issued soon after having been pronounced winner.

Vishal said that history had shown that honesty and hard work never failed.

Thanking all the members of the Nadigar Sangam for electing the entire team of the ‘Pandavar Ani’, including him, back to power, the actor said that it had been a long drawn battle but that truth had finally triumphed.

“I always believe in justice. My sincere thanks to the judicial system and honourable retired judge Padmanaban sir for conducting a fair election.”

The actor also went to say, ” More responsibilities and yes, we will fulfill each one of it with the same sincerity and more hard work.”