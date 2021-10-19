Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeRegionalNews

MAA elections: Manchu Manoj responds to Ram Gopal Varma’s barb

Ram Gopal Varma waded into one that has wracked Tollywood's influential trade body, Movie Artists Association following its just-concluded elections.

By Glamsham Bureau
MAA elections: Manchu Manoj responds to Ram Gopal Varma's barb
Manchu Manoj and Ram Gopal Varma
- Advertisement -

Ram Gopal Varma is no stranger to controversies, but on Tuesday, he waded into one that has wracked Tollywood’s influential trade body, Movie Artists Association (MAA) following its just-concluded elections.

Referring to the election, RGV tweeted, “Cine’MAA’ is a CIRCUS full of JOKERS.” Actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu, and brother of the newly-elected MAA President, Manchu Vishnu, responded at once by taking a swipe at the director.

- Advertisement -

“And you are the Ring Master, sir,” Manoj tweeted back. RGV ignored Manoj’s response and instead struck a philosophical note in a rather lengthy tweet, which said: “Intellectuals are bigger fools than fools because they do not realise that the world is full of fools who cannot understand intelligence and that’s the reason why fools become more successful than intellectuals.”

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his upcoming movie titled “Konda” based on the lives of the flamboyant political couple from Warangal, Konda Murali and Surekha. Talking about the film, RGV said it would portray how extraordinary circumstances moulded extraordinary people such as Konda Murali.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleT20 World Cup: Hardik, not bowling will not impact India's chances, feels Kapil Dev
Next articleT20 World Cup: Will probably bowl in next warm-up match against India, says Stoinis
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,101FansLike
44,907FollowersFollow
6,332FollowersFollow
57,571FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US