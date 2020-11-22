Maanav starrer IRUMBU honoured at IFFM

Advtg.

Irumbu won the Honorable Mention Award at the International Film Festival Manhattan USA and lead actor Maanav achieved Best Actor nomination for competing with over 2000 films. Sexual assaults and murders are regular news in the media. When the perpetrators are reluctant to punish. The perpetrators who brutally tortured and killed his 2 daughters Maanav in the character of Antony, executes his destiny with a full mind. Irumbu is being recognized for its admirable performance of Maanav.

Irumbu a hard-hitting film’s sole intention is to serve as a wake-up call for the atrocities against women results a father slap the system.

The movie is aptly titled IRON (Irumbu) in English. Director Pradeesh Unnikrishnan’s maiden venture written by Nithin Narayanan shows what is the right degree and form of punishment for a crime like rape. The camera of Irumbu is handled by Anand Krishna. Art Rupesh, costumes Jisha. The music department is helmed by Midhun Murali and editing by Sreejith kalaiarasu. Cast Includes Sreesha Venugopal, Rupesh, Ravi Vazhayil, Parvathi Sriya, Smitha, Mahi, Aji others. The film is produced under the banner of the Gateway Films Group.

പുരസ്‌കാരപ്പെരുമഴയിൽ ഒരു മലയാള ചിത്രം ഇരുമ്പിനു ഹോണോറബിൾ മെൻഷൻ അവാർഡ് അറ്റ് ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ ഫിലിം ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ മൻഹാട്ടൻ USA ഒപ്പം 2000 അധികം ചിത്രങ്ങളുമായി മത്സരിച്ചു മാനവിനു ബെസ്ററ് ആക്ടർ നോമിനീ ആയും തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മാദ്ധ്യമങ്ങളിലെ സ്ഥിരം വാർത്തകളാണ് ലൈംഗികപീഡനനങ്ങളും കൊലപാതകങ്ങളും തന്റെ 2 പെണ്മക്കളെ ക്രൂരമായി പീഡിപ്പിച്ചു കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ കുറ്റവാളികളെ നീതിപീഡം ശിക്ഷിക്കാൻ മടിച്ചു നിന്നപ്പോൾ ഒരച്ഛന്റെ നീറുന്ന മനസുമായി വിധി സ്വയം നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്ന ആന്റണി എന്ന കഥാപാത്രമായി മാനവ്‌ പ്രശംസനീയമായ പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ച വച്ചതിനുള്ള അംഗീകാരമാണ് ഇരുമ്പിനു ലഭിച്ചു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്

Gateway films group ന്റെ ബാനറിൽ SK NAIR നിർമ്മിച്ച ഇരുമ്പിനാണ് ദേശീയ അന്തർദേശിയ പുരസ്‍കാരങ്ങൾ ലഭിച്ചത് . നിതിൻ നാരായണൻ രചിച് പ്രതീഷ് ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത പ്രസ്തുത ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ക്യാമറ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത് ആനന്ദ് കൃഷ്ണയാണ്. മലയാളത്തിലെ ഉയർന്നു വരുന്ന യുവതാരങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ ശ്രേദ്ധേയനായ മാനവ് ആണ് ചിത്രത്തിലെ നായകൻ. ശ്രീജിത്ത്‌ കലൈ അരസ് ആണ് എഡിറ്റിംഗ്. ത്രസിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സംഘട്ടനരംഗങ്ങൾ ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത് എസ്റ്റർ അജി ആണ്. മഹി കൃഷ്ണയുടെ വരികൾക്ക് മിഥുൻ മുരളി സംഗീതം ഒരുക്കുന്നു. രൂപേഷ് കലാസംവിധാനവും, ജിഷ നിതിൻ വസ്ത്രലങ്കാരവും നിവഹിക്കുന്നു. അജികുമാർ ആണ് മേക്കപ്പ്.

രവി വാഴയിൽ, പാർവതി, ശ്രേയ, അജി നെട്ടയം, രൂപേഷ്, മഹി, ബെന്നി, മധു, നാരായണൻ, സ്മിത,ഹൃതുവർണ, അരുൺ, ബിജു കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് എന്നിവരും ഇരുമ്പിൽ വേഷമിടുന്നു.