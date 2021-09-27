- Advertisement -

The release date for R Madhavan’s much-awaited directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was announced on Monday. The film will hit theatres on April 1, 2022.

The announcement was made through an official statement from the makers, which reads: “We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far. – Team Rocketry.”

- Advertisement -

The biographical drama showcases the journey of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal.

Madhavan will be playing the role of Nambi Narayanan in his directorial debut. He has also produced and written the film which has been shot in parts of India, Georgia, Russia, and France.

- Advertisement -

The film also features an ensemble cast comprising Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.