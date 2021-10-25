Madonna Sebastian sings Kannada song at ‘Kotigobba 3’ success event

- Advertisement -

Multi-lingual actress Madonna Sebastian, who made her Kannada film industry debut with the super-hit movie ‘Kotigobba 3’, won the hearts of Kannadigas by singing the title track from the movie, ‘Yatake ninnane bayaside hrudaya nee kootiyali obbane’. In the film, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Sebastian, who is also a singer, presented the song flawlessly and the video is trending on social media platforms. She had come down to Bengaluru to attend the success party of ‘Kotigobba 3’, starring superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

When she was called on to the stage and prompted to sign a Kannada song by noted actor Arun Sagar, who was anchoring the programme, Sebastian said, “I can sing a few lines from the song, probably to compensate for not speaking in Kannada.” After the presentation of the song, she received a heartfelt applause from the audience.

She said: “I must say I am very proud to stand here today. Thanks to the entire team and Sudeep sir, who made the job easy. I was expecting the experience to be a little timid intimidating. But that was not the case. I felt very comfortable, very welcomed, and felt very lucky and blessed to be standing here today.”

Speaking at the event, Kichcha Sudeep stated that although the release of the movie was delayed by a day, audiences have loved the film. He added that he was looking forward to the release of the Telugu version of ‘Kotigobba 3’.

Superstar Upendra was the other speaker. Congratulating the team, he said the movie had given the Kannada film industry a much-needed success.