Mahesh Babu celebrates daughter Sitara’s birthday, posts video

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara turned nine on Tuesday, and the Telugu star posted an Instagram video showing a small birthday celebration at home.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” Mahesh wrote alongside the video.

Sitara’s mother Namrata Shirodkar too wished her. She posted a video of her daughter and captioned it: “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings.”