Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

Mahesh Babu celebrates daughter Sitara’s birthday, posts video

By Glamsham Bureau
Mahesh Babu celebrates daughter Sitara's birthday, posts video
Mahesh Babu in a monochrome | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara turned nine on Tuesday, and the Telugu star posted an Instagram video showing a small birthday celebration at home.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” Mahesh wrote alongside the video.

Sitara’s mother Namrata Shirodkar too wished her. She posted a video of her daughter and captioned it: “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings.”

Adv.
Source@urstrulymahesh
Previous articleRaj Kundra, UK-based kin ‘masterminded’ global porn racket: Police
Next articleGracy Singh: I wake up and thank almighty for this beautiful life on my birthday
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates