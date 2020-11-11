Advtg.
Regional News

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu feels it is a lot more difficult to hug his son now because he is growing up.

The actor on Wednesday shared a candid photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen hugging his son Gautam.

“It’s a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time,” captioned the actor using the hashtags #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter.

Mahesh Babu is currently travelling in an undisclosed location along with his wife Namrata, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Namrata’s sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar has also joined the family on the trip.

The actor is preparing to start shoot for his film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”. He has also produced the upcoming film “Major”, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

–IANS

abh/vnc

