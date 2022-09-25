scorecardresearch
Mahesh Babu, Namrata pen adorable posts for daughter Sitara

By Glamsham Bureau

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have each penned an adorable post for their daughter, Sitara Ghattmaneni, on Sunday, which also happens to be Daughter’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted a picture of himself with his daughter and said: “Brightening up my world always. Happy Daughter’s Day my little one Sitara Ghattamaneni!”

His wife, Namrata, for her part, posted a picture of herself with Sitara and wrote: “I’m glad there’s you to laugh with me… and to show me what’s special in everything life brings! Happy Daughter’s Day my shining star Sitara Ghattamaneni!”

It wasn’t film celebrities alone who wished their daughters on Sunday. Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a good season in England, was among those who wished their daughters on their special day.

Taking to Instagram, Pujara wrote: “A very happy #DaughtersDay to my biggest cheerleader! The cheekiness, the warmest hugs, the cute gestures, uncontrollable laughter, the celebrations from the stands and everything else, Aditi does makes our lives so content and beautiful.”

