Mahesh Babu on brother’s death: I would not have been half the man I am today

The untimely death of actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu has sent shock waves in the entire Telugu movie industry.

By Glamsham Bureau
Mahesh Babu: I would not have been half the man I am today
Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu _ pic courtesy instagram
Mourning his beloved brother’s death, Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note. Mahesh Babu has had a special bond with Ramesh, as he always looked up to his elder brother.

“You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything.”

Mahesh Babu’s emotional note reads, “If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Now just rest.. rest..”

“In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my ‘Annaya’ (elder brother)”, the ‘Pokiri’ actor’s note reads.

“Love you forever and ever and ever”, Mahesh concludes.

Superstar Krishna’s elder son and actor Ramesh Babu breathed his last on Saturday evening in Hyderabad. It is reported that Ramesh Babu was suffering from liver-related problems for a long time.

He was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology on Saturday and the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

Ramesh Babu’s last rites were performed in Hyderabad earlier on Sunday.

