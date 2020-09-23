Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s Dookudu clocks 9 Years

Advtg.

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s Dookudu, directed by Sreenu Vaitla, completes 9 years of release today (September 23). Director Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter to remember some happy moments from the sets of Dookudu.

He also shared a few pictures of himself conversing with actor Mahesh Babu on the film sets. Dookudu hit the theatres in 2011 and turned out to be a blockbuster venture.

The film revolves around a police officer (essayed by Mahesh Babu) whose father, also a politician meets with an accident and goes into coma. Later, the former learns that the accident was a deliberate one and sets on a mission to seize the wrongdoers.

Dookudu also starred Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandan, Tanikella Bharani, Chandra Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, MS Narayana, Adithya Menon and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Check out Sreenu Vaitla’s tweet below:

Dookudu was made enjoying and loving every minute on and off sets.A milestone in my career and I thank @urstrulymahesh for this crazy, emotional and affectionate journey. I thank the cast and crew for this fond memory . #DookuduTrendDay #9YearsForIndustryHitDookudu pic.twitter.com/1o7Cfpp7dn — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) September 23, 2020