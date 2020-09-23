Home Regional News

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s Dookudu clocks 9 Years

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu, directed by Sreenu Vaitla, completes 9 years of release today (September 23).

By Shweta Ghadashi
Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu Clocks 9 Years
Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu Clocks 9 Years
Advtg.

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s Dookudu, directed by Sreenu Vaitla, completes 9 years of release today (September 23). Director Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter to remember some happy moments from the sets of Dookudu.

He also shared a few pictures of himself conversing with actor Mahesh Babu on the film sets. Dookudu hit the theatres in 2011 and turned out to be a blockbuster venture.

The 2011 blockbuster Dookudu has completed 9 years today. Fans and followers of the cast and film are celebrating the special occasion as they trend hashtag #9YearsForIndustryHitDookudu on Twitter

A large number of pictures from the movie have also surfaced on the internet along with the viral hashtag.

Advtg.

The film revolves around a police officer (essayed by Mahesh Babu) whose father, also a politician meets with an accident and goes into coma. Later, the former learns that the accident was a deliberate one and sets on a mission to seize the wrongdoers. 

Dookudu also starred Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandan, Tanikella Bharani, Chandra Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, MS Narayana, Adithya Menon and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Check out Sreenu Vaitla’s tweet below:

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleIPL 13: Sponsors & growing brand valuation boost Delhi Capitals' revenue
Next article'Supergirl' to end with season six next year

Related Articles

News

Playing Mother Bollywood!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Sushant Singh Rajput death is now suspected to be homicide and is being linked to the death of his business associate,...
Read more
News

Salman Khan was ‘Wanted’ 11 years ago!? Know more

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Salman Khan-starrer Wanted was released on this day 11 years ago. The 2009 thriller, which heralded Salman's golden...
Read more
News

Samantha Akkineni has 12 million Instagram followers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Southern star Samantha Akkineni has garnered a fan following of 12 million on Instagram. The actress shared the news on Monday with...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu clocks 9 Years 1

'Supergirl' to end with season six next year

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) The Melissa Benoist-starrer superhero series, Supergirl, will conclude with its sixth season, which is expected to premiere in 2021."I'm...
Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu Clocks 9 Years

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s Dookudu clocks 9 Years

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

IPL 13: Sponsors & growing brand valuation boost Delhi Capitals' revenue

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu clocks 9 Years 2

Sushant 'teared up' on hearing Kedarnath ending

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Focussing on expressing myself & having a lot of fun this...

Ayushmann Khurrana in Time list of 100 Most Influential People

Ayushmann Khurrana among 5 Indians in Time list of 100 Most...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks