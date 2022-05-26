scorecardresearch
Mahesh Babu-starrer 'SVP's tentative OTT release date

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is doing well at the box office, even a couple of weeks post its theatrical release.

By Glamsham Bureau
The film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is doing well at the box office, even a couple of weeks post its theatrical release.

The latest news about the film, directed by Parasuram Petla, is that it will be available on OTT soon.

According to the latest reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video either on June 10 or June 24.

For the time being, neither Prime Video nor the creators have made any announcements.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus and stars Samuthirakani, Nadiya, Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The music for this film was composed by Thaman.

