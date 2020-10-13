Mahesh Babu wishes brother Ramesh Babu on b'day, posts throwback pic

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Telugu superstar on Tuesday walked down memory lane and shared a few throwback pictures from his childhood days to wish his brother, actor Ramesh Babu, on his birthday.

In one of the images, Mahesh Babu and Ramesh Babu can be seen arm-wrestling on the set of the latter’s film.

Apart from the images, Mahesh Babu also praised his elder brother for teaching him the valuable lessons of life.

“Here’s wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday… can easily say a part of my learning came from him… discipline, dedication and passion is what he selflessly passed on to me. Wishing you great health and much happiness always,” Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has produced the upcoming film “Major”, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role. Mahesh Babu is also preparing to start shoot for his film, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”.

