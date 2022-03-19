- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara stars in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ song video

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni appears in the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' song video. The producers unveiled the promo of the video song

By Glamsham Bureau
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara stars in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' song video
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in Sarkaru Vaari Paata Penny Song _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni appears in the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ song video. The producers unveiled the promo of the video song, with the title ‘Penny Song’, starring Sitara.

Gaining an overwhelming response, Sitara’s promo for ‘Penny Song’ has caught up with much buzz around the second single. Her quirky dance steps and her style promise a chartbuster.

- Advertisement -

The full song will be out on Sunday, as per the official announcement by the makers. Music being composed by Thaman, the first single ‘Kalaavathi’ is still leading on the hit lists.

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s action and family entertainer- ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is being directed by Parasuram and is hiking expectations with every single update coming from the team.

- Advertisement -

‘Mahanati’ actress Keerthy Suresh essays the female lead role in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTahir Raj Bhasin jets off for a ‘secret project’!
Next articleChris Evans starrer ‘Lightyear’ restores same-sex kiss after studio staff uproar over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Hina Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,333FansLike
50,205FollowersFollow
6,853FollowersFollow
59,554FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US