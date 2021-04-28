Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Pokiri’ turns 15, wife Namrata Shirodkar calls it a ‘cult classic’

Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster "Pokiri" was released 15 years ago on this day, superstar's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, calls it a 'cult classic'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' turns 15
Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' turns 15
Adv.

Mahesh Babu’s Telugu blockbuster “Pokiri” was released 15 years ago on this day, and the superstar’s wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of him from the film, calling it a “cult classic”.

“A pathbreaking film of its time.. a cult classic, perfect mix of mass and class! @urstrulymahesh as Pandu was just terrific! Memories of a lifetime #15YearsOfPokiri,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Pokiri” released in 2006. The action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde.

Adv.

The film has been remade successfully numerous times. Salman Khan starred in the Bollywood remake “Wanted”, while the Tamil version called “Pokkiri” featured Vijay. The Kannada remake “Porki” had Darshan in the lead while there was also a remake in Bangladesh titled “Moner Jala”, starring Shakib Khan.

Adv.
Previous articlePooja Hegde’s breathing session, urges everyone to ‘bring health back to focus’
Next articleSingle dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca can cut Covid transmission by 50%
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates