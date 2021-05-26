‘Major’ based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life release postponed

Adv.

The makers of the war drama ‘Major’, starring Adivi Sesh as the martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, have announced to postpone the release of the film amid the Covid-led lockdown until the situation gets back to normal.

Ideally slated for July 2nd 2021, one of the most anticipated films of the year based on real life heroes, ‘Major’ was scheduled for a multi-lingual release across the Nation. The film shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously had also announced to release in Malayalam, widening the scope of reach amongst the diverse sectors of audience.

The makers of ‘Major’ made an official announcement for the deferring of release saying, “We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you all are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film ‘Major’, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date: WE WILL ANNOUNCE THE NEW RELEASE DATE ONCE THINGS ARE BACK TO NORMAL. Times are tough but so are we. – Team Major”.

Earlier, the makers of ‘Major’ had released the teaser of the film tracing the varied dimensions of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, from his childhood, teenage to his glorious years in the army.

Celebrating the heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major not only depicts his death but embraces the spirit with which he lived.

‘Major’ stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.