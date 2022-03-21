Makers of 'KGF – Chapter 2' unveil first single 'Toofan'

- Advertisement -

As the producers of ‘KGF – Chapter 2’ unleash the first single from the action thriller, the upbeat music video of the song ‘Toofan’ starts the month-long countdown to the movie’s grand release.

Matching the dynamic idiosyncrasy of Yash’s role – Rocky in the movie, the peppy song ‘Toofan’ grabs all the attention. Depicting the rise of a legendary victor, the song gives hype to the well-deserved sequel to ‘KGF’.

The period action film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The ‘KGF’ franchise, can easily be termed as one of the biggest ventures in Kannada, which achieved cult status and was the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

‘KGF – Chapter 2’ has an ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.

It will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The movie’s trailer will be released on March 27.

‘KGF – Chapter 2’ will be presented in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.