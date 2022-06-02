Makers of Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej starrer ‘F3’ smash OTT release rumours

- Advertisement -

‘F3’, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and others in the lead roles, is running successfully in the theatres.

There have been rumours doing the rounds about early OTT release of Anil Ravipudi’s directorial ‘F3’. Putting the rumours to rest, the team has come up with a witty video, sharing an important piece of information.

In the video released by the ‘F3’ team, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Anil Ravipudi thanked the audience for making the movie such a big hit and reiterated that it will not be released on streaming platforms before its eight-week theatrical run.

“Do not go by the rumours. ‘F3’ will start streaming on OTT platforms only after eight weeks from its theatrical release. Go watch the movie at the nearest theatres”, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Anil Ravipudi conveyed.

The movie’s producers have been saying from the beginning that the film will not be released on any OTT platform within a few weeks of its theatrical release.

‘F3’ stars Tamannaah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Sunil, and Rajendra Prasad, and is directed by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.