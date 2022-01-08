Makers of ‘Vikrant Rona’ refuse Rs 100 crore OTT release offer

- Advertisement -

The makers of Kannada star Kiccha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ have decided on a theatrical release as they apparently refused a Rs 100 crore offer for an OTT release of their movie.

With the Omicron scare making theatrical screenings a risky business proposition, several movie-makers are opting for OTT release instead.

‘Vikrant Rona’, a pan-world 3D film has been one of the most anticipated films in the country. From it’s title launch on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board and even announcing a release in over 50 countries, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been making all the moves.

According to sources, the team recently had organised a private screening for one of the biggest OTT giants. The visuals of the film are said to be matching Hollywood standards, with a genre that is never explored before in the Indian film industry.

Praising Kichcha Sudeepa’s performance as one of the best performances in this decade, sources said the OTT major has offered upto Rs 100 crore for a direct release of ‘Vikrant Rona’ on their platform. But the film’s team has apparently said ‘no’ to the offer.

Producer Jack Manjunath said “Yes, it is true that the offer was made, but ‘Vikrant Rona’ is a big screen experience. The visuals that I have seen personally is something that the families and kids will enjoy on the big screen. The 3D experience is something that will have the audiences wanting for more. It is a film that deserves the biggest screens in the country purely for the cinematic experience it will give the audience.”

Anup Bhandari, director, expressed his happiness at the offer, “It is a great offer, glad that the film is getting the kind of adulation it deserves. The 3D version of the film has shaped up really well and it is an experience for the audiences to be cherished on the big screen. Any filmmaker would want the audience to enjoy the film in a way it is envisioned and the team also feels the same.”

‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and directed by Anup Bhandari.

It is slated to hit the screens worldwide on February 24.