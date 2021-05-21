Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

Malavika Mohanan calls Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ a ‘great milestone’ in her career

Malavika Mohanan says being a part of the unit of the blockbuster 'Master', was like working with a 'dream team'

By Glamsham Bureau
Malavika Mohanan calls Vijay-starrer 'Master' a 'great milestone' in her career
Malavika Mohanan in 'Master' still | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Malavika Mohanan says being a part of the unit of the blockbuster “Master”, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was like working with a “dream team”. The budding actress describes the film as a “great milestone” in her career.

“This was my first film with Vijay sir and it was exciting for me to share the screen with him. Working with a sensation and an icon made this experience even more exciting. It was great to be a part of the film where some of the best artistes — like Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, (composer) Anirudh (Ravichander) and (director) Lokesh (Kanagaraj) came together. We all were really close-knit and we spent a lot of time together. It was like working with a dream team,” said Malavika, who made her Hindi debut in Iranian maestro’s Majid Majidi’s 2017 release “Beyond The Clouds”.

“It’s been a great milestone to have in my career and I am looking forward to working with the same team again, hopefully in the future,” she added.

Adv.

The film recorded blockbuster collections despite opening during the unlock phase in January.

Adv.
Source@malavikamohanan_
Previous articleVivana Singh: Have no reservations about playing a mother
Next articleAir India's passenger info compromised in global data breach
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates