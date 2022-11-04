scorecardresearch
Malavika Mohanan pens adorable birthday wish for brother

Malavika Mohanan has penned an adorable birthday wish for her younger brother Aditya Mohanan.

By Glamsham Bureau

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will next be seen in director Pa Ranjith’s eagerly awaited film, ‘Thangalaan’, has penned an adorable birthday wish for her younger brother Aditya Mohanan.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself with her brother and wrote: “To my not-so-baby brother- It’s amazing and inspiring to see the kind of person you’ve grown up to be.

“Full of so much wonder, passion, sensitivity, curiosity, love and talent. So much talent. I remember how much we used to fight when we were kids, and it was finally when we both became adults that we started getting close.

“You’re my favourite listener, my biggest cheerleader (giving major competition to Amma), my human Wikipedia, my comfort pillow in any bad situation and… just mine. Plain old mine.

“Happy happy birthday you incredible boy. I wish you everything and more that your heart desires!”

Several actors including actor Vicky Kaushal also wished Malavika’s brother on the occasion.

Malavika is now working on ‘Thangalaan’, featuring actor Vikram in the lead. The film, set in pre-Independence era, has triggered huge expectations.

