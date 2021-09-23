HomeRegionalNews

Malayalam superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ to release on Dec 25

Actor Tovino Thomas' upcoming superhero film 'Minnal Murali' will release digitally on December 24.

By Glamsham Bureau
Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali' to release on Dec 25
Tovino Thomas in Netflix film Minnal Murali | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Tovino Thomas’ upcoming superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ will release digitally on December 24.

The movie talks about the life of an ordinary man Jaison, whose life changes after he is struck by a bolt of lightning. The superpowers change his life.

- Advertisement -

Set in the 1990s, ‘Minnal Murali’ is produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and will stream on Netflix.

The film is directed by Basil Joseph and also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

- Advertisement -

The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a built-in S pen: Report
Next articleIPL 2021: KKR coach McCullum explains gameplan in a unique way
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,362FansLike
43,889FollowersFollow
6,244FollowersFollow
57,522FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv