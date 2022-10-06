scorecardresearch
Mammootty's 'Rorschach' special teaser raises questions about who's behind the mask

The pre-release teaser of the much awaited Mammootty movie 'Rorschach' has been released. Following up

By Glamsham Bureau
The pre-release teaser of the much awaited Mammootty movie ‘Rorschach’ has been released. Following up on the surprise factor that the Mammootty-starrer has evoked through its posters and trailer, the teaser raises suspicions over someone else hiding behind the mask.

Fortunately, there is only one day remaining before it becomes clear whether the masked character appearing in the teaser in front of Luke Anthony is Mammootty or someone else.

The teaser of the film promises that the secrets that will come out, will thrill the audience when it reaches theatres on October 7. ‘Rorschach’ is directed by Nizam Basheer.

In his interviews, Mammootty has revealed that Sharafuddin is the hero who drives the story and Bindu Panicker’s performance is great and audiences will witness excellent performances of Grace Antony, Jagadish, Kottayam Naseer, Sanju Sivaram, Babu Annoor and Mani Shornur.

Produced by Mammootty’s company, the film is released by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

