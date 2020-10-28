Advtg.
Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan back anthology aiding Covid-hit Tamil film workers

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have united to present the Tamil anthology film Navarasa, the proceed of which will go towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema who are hit by the Covid pandemic.

“Navarasa” will be based on the nine rasas or emotions. In sync with the theme, nine short films will narrate stories across nine emotions — anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Directors Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem are on board to bring their distinctive perspective on each rasa.

The short films will feature over 40 cast members and several hundred creative and film technicians. The cast and crew involved in the project have offered their services pro bono, with the objective of supporting the Covid-hit Tamil film industry.

“We have always loved to brainstorm and come up with unique ideas to raise money for deserving causes. This time the brainstorming was for the cause of our own industry, to soothe and try and alleviate to some extent the agony of our people who had no work for months. The idea of making short films and raising money through them for this cause was born on one such brainstorming evening,” said Ratnam and Panchapakesan in a joint statement.

“We were thrilled when the idea resonated well instantly with leading directors, actors and technicians of the industry that we approached. The idea of ‘Navarasa’ was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people,” added the filmmakers.

The nine-film anthology will be released on Netflix.

“We admire how this wonderful ensemble of filmmakers and talent have joined hands to support the creative community. ‘Navarasa’ is a celebration of the craft of filmmaking and the magic of Tamil cinema that we can’t wait to take to the world,” said Srishti Arya from the streaming platform.

–IANS

