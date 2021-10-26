- Advertisement -

The iconic romantic scenes of the classic modern love story ‘Premaloka’ that created a new trend in Kannada cinema in 1987 starring Ravichandran and Juhi Chawla, are now being recreated in ‘Mugil Pete’.

Kannada film industry showman Ravichandran’s son Manuranjan Ravichandran is making a grand comeback with this movie as his earlier movies have not fared well at the box office.

- Advertisement -

“Recreating iconic ‘Premaloka’ scene for ‘Mugil Pete’. To be able to try and do what dad has done decades ago is a huge honour. Can’t wait to see your reaction to it,” Manuranjan stated while sharing the video.

The songs and romantic scenes of Ravichandran and Juhi Chawla in ‘Premaloka’ have got a special place in the hearts of Kannadigas to date. The recreation of romantic scenes in the new movie has generated a lot of curiosity among the audience.

- Advertisement -

Kayadu Lohar is playing the lead role against Manuranjan. The movie is directed by Bharath S. Navunda and produced by Raksha and Vijaykumar. Sridhar V. Sambhram has scored music for the film.