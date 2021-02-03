Marathi star Prathamesh Parab recalls his phase of depression

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Marathi actor Prathamesh Parab, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Oh My Ghost, recalls he went through a phase of depression when he did not have work after the release of the super successful Marathi film Timepass in 2014. He adds that family and friends helped him tide over the period.

The Marathi horror comedy Oh My Ghost deals with the subject of depression, and talking about it Prathamesh said: “I feel every human being goes through depression at some point of life. In this film, the lead character doesn’t have a job and he has seen failure in life. I guess, more than that, he doesn’t have anyone around him and that is the reason he goes into depression.”

“I just want to tell people that if you are going through a similar situation you should share your feelings with friends and family or consult a doctor. After the release of ‘Timepass’, there was a time in my life, where I didn’t have any film, and the films I had didn’t release as per schedule. So, I have also gone through a phase of depression,” he added.

Prathamesh has established himself in the Marathi film industry with releases such as Balak Palak, Timepass, Timepass 2, Urfi, and Lalbaughchi Rani. He has also appeared in the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Hindi film Drishyam, which released in 2015.

Talking about Oh My Ghost, Prathamesh said: “This film is about an orphan boy who lives in Aurangabad. He doesn’t have a job and has suicidal tendencies. Then, these ghosts come in his life and how his life changes after that is the storyline of the film. In my earlier films, I have done loud comedy but in this film there are subtle comic elements. I think it’s right for us to release the film in theatres.”

Oh My Ghost also features Kajal Sharma, Pankaj Vishnu, Apurva Deshpande and Someshwari in key roles.

Talking about upcoming project, Prathamesh said: “I am working in a Hindi film titled ‘Anya’. It didn’t release due to lockdown, so I will talk more about it ahead of its release.” Anya is about the drug mafia and also features Atul Kulkarni and Raima Sen.

