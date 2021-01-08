Regional News

What makes Marathi star Priya Bapat so happy about her first English film?

By Glamsham Editorial
Marathi star Priya Bapat
Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat will begin shooting for independent filmmaker Aditya Kripalani’s upcoming film in February in Singapore.

The film, “Father Like”, also stars Singaporean actor Lee Huat.

“‘Father Like’ is a film of a 38-year-old woman who is looking for her father. A taxi driver helps her in that. For me, the film is much more than just finding her own father, it’s more about finding herself, her roots and a lot more,” she said.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this film not because of the fact that I’m going to get to work with Aditya, but also because I really love his process, the way he approaches actors and the amount of investment and involvement he has in his projects, is extraordinary. Also, another interesting thing is that this is going to be my first English film to be shot abroad. I am looking forward to playing Sara,” she added.

Kripalani has directed the films “Tikli And Laxmi Bomb”, “Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal”, “Devi Aur Hero” and “Not Today’. This will be his first international project.

“I think one benefit or advantage of working with independent filmmakers is that they don’t intend to create a big box office project. They want to tell their story, the hero of the film is always the story. For me, it is extremely important because ultimately the script has to be powerful, only then a film can sustain,” said Priya, known for her performances in Marathi movies “Kaksparsh” and “Aamhi Doghi”.

Kripalani shared that initially when his team started auditions for the film, he was worried about how they were going to conduct auditions with one actor in Singapore who is 70 years old and one actor in India, and still, keep the auditions real.

“Then we conducted auditions via Zoom with actors. We realized that if given proper direction and correct environment, actors are able to be as honest as they’re in person. Priya gave two levels of auditions and she gave the best audition with as much spirit and feeling as she might have in person I think despite the fact that we were on Zoom. This is why this film is novel for me,” said the director.  –ians/nn/vnc

Related Articles

News

Aditya Kripalani: Feminism is about equality

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Independent filmmaker Aditya Kripalani has opened up on his idea of feminism. "For me feminism is about equality. It has also become now about women...
Read more
News

5 Marathi shows to binge watch amid Coronavirus outbreak

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Marathi entertainment has always garnered critical acclaim for bringing viewers ahead of its time narratives that are backed by powerful performances  be it their TV shows, films or theatres. This trend is now travelling to the digital medium as well with
Read more
News

Priya Bapat & Umesh Kamat re-unite after 7 years!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The dorable real-life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat is reuniting on screen to re-create the Time Please magic for the new Marathi web series - MX Exclusive 'Aani Kay Hava'!
Read more
LATEST UPDATES

