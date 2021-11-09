‘Medium Spicy’ to close River To River Florence Indian Film Fest

- Advertisement -

Marathi film ‘Medium Spicy’ has been winning hearts across the globe, as it has received overwhelming response at the screenings in Norway Bollywood Festival and Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival.

And now, it has been selected as the closing film for the 21st edition of the River To River Florence Indian Film Festival.

Helmed by Mohit Takalkar, the film stars an ensemble of Sai Tamhankar, Lalit Prabhakar, Parna Pethe, Sagar Deshmukh, Neha Joshi, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Ipshitaa, veteran actors Neena Kulkarni and Ravindra Mankani. Shot extensively in Pune and Mumbai, ‘Medium Spicy’ is an exquisite mix of relationships, love and marriage in urban lives.

Commenting on the response to the film, producer Vidhi Kasliwal of Landmarc Films says, “After finishing the film, as we were gearing up for its release; the pandemic struck the whole world. It has been a challenging time for everyone including the film industry. However, things are looking up now. The response has been striking thus far and it looks like the film was destined to find its first audiences through film festivals across the globe.”

Elated about the film’s screening in Florence, Takalkar says, “As a filmmaker, there is no better feeling than your film being watched and appreciated by people from around the world. I am excited about how it will be to watch the film on a big screen at a beautiful venue in Florence.”

‘Medium Spicy’ is set to be screened live at the iconic La Compagnia cinema on December 8, in Florence, Italy. In addition, the film would also be available online simultaneously for virtual viewing all over Italy.