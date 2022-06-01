scorecardresearch
Megastar Chiranjeevi mourns KK's death by recalling 'Dayi Dayi Damma'

By Glamsham Bureau
Megastar Chiranjeevi mourns KK's death by recalling 'Dayi Dayi Damma'
Chiranjeevi and Sonali Bendre in Dayi Dayi Damma song from Indra crooned by KK _ pic courtesy yt
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his shock at KK’s untimely death in Kolkata on Tuesday. The actor also revealed that the late singer crooned his most famous song from ‘Indra’, ‘Dayi Dayi Damma’, picturised on Sonali Bendre and him.

“Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul” Chiranjeevi wrote, noting: “He sang ‘Daayi Daayi Damma’ from ‘Indra’ for me.” He added: “My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK.”

KK sang multiple songs in Telugu, among which ‘Uppenantha E Premaku’ from Allu Arjun’s ‘Arya-2’, ‘Cheliya Cheliya’ from Venkatesh Daggubati’s ‘Gharshana’ and ‘My Heart is Beating’ from Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Jalsa’ are some of the memorable ones.

Music director Harris Jayraj, who shared a special rapport with KK, took to Twitter to express his shock over the demise of the ‘Uyirin Uyire’ singer.

“My ‘Uyirin Uyire’ passed away. RIP Singer KK. What shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song ‘Konji Konji’. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends,” Jayraj tweeted.

Pic. SourceiDream Filmnagar
