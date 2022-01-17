MGR’s dream project to be turned into film, web series by Ajay Pratheeb

- Advertisement -

‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the dream project of Tamil movie star and former Chief Minister late M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, is all set to be made as a movie and web series on a big scale by filmmaker Ajay Pratheeb.

The official announcement about the project was made on Monday, MGR’s birth anniversary. As a mark of tribute to the former Chief Minister, three posters were also released.

In a bid to fulfil MGR’s wish, the posters feature MGR in the two roles – Arulmozhivarman and Vanthiyathevan – which he wanted to portray in his dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

The project is also being dedicated to late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the master script writer of Tamil cinema, since the director considers the two legends – MGR and Karunanidhi – as his mentors.

Pratheeb, a graduate from the Film Institute, is the son of Omana who acted as heroine in the movie ‘Genova’ starring MGR. Pratheeb’s father Krishnan is one of the most celebrated photographers in these parts.

A former associate of legendary cinematographer K S Prasad, Pratheeb has directed numerous ad films and many documentaries for the government and other sectors.

The movie produced by Srinidhi Ajaiy will be presented by Eternitee Motion Krafte Hub Pvt Ltd and Eterneity Star.

Leading actors from different languages will be playing prominent roles in the movie and web series. The pan-Indian project will be released in five languages.

Pratheeb said the webseries will have 153 episodes in 12 seasons. The film will be released in three parts in a span of two years. It will be dubbed in foreign languages too.

Music maestro Ilayaraja is composing the music, while art direction and production design are by Sabu Cyril and editing by Antony. ‘Baahubali’ fame Viswanath Sundaram and Shanmugavel are the visual development directors.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is the story of a young Chola King who later became famous as Raja Raja Chola. The novel was penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955. Director Maniratnam is also making a movie on the same topic.