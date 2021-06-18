Mohammad Ali Baig to make OTT debut with ‘In the Name of God’

Adv.

Actor Mohammad Ali Baig, a Padmashri awardee for his theatre work, is set to make his Telugu OTT debut with AHA’s thriller series ‘In the Name of God’, which is scheduled to start streaming this weekend.

Though the ‘Aruvi’ fame actor is part of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ web series and Imtiaz Ali’s ‘She’ season 2, both are under production for Netflix. ‘In the Name of God’ will be his debut web series.

This will be his first foray in Telugu, as the movie ‘Kalinga’ in which he plays the lead is yet to be completed due to the lockdown.

Adv.

Baig will be seen as Rossi, a psycho drug peddler with an unknown origin straying into Rajahmundry town mysteriously. Rossi is a charming character who entices and traps people for his greed for blood. The actor will be seen in a completely different look with brown-streaked hair, nose rings, ear studs and a doped-stubble.

The crime thriller has been produced by the renowned Suresh Krissna (of Rajnikanth’s ‘Baasha’, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Abhay’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Jaagruti’ fame). It series is scheduled to be streamed on Allu Arvind’s Telugu platform AHA, which seems to be gaining popularity amongst Telugu-speaking audiences around the world with over a million subscribers.

‘In the Name of God’ was shot in Marudemili forest, Amalapuram, Chennai and Hyderabad in phases over the past year. The captivating teasers have already gone viral.

Adv.

Baig, a leading theatre personality with powerful performances in his internationally-celebrated plays like ‘Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada’, ‘Under an Oak Tree’ and others, is set to captivate Telugu audiences.

After the Tamil blockbuster ‘Aruvi’, his two major Tamil releases ‘Cobra’ (co-starring Vikram) and ‘Sardar’ (co-starring Karthi) are awaiting release.