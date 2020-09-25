Home Regional News

Mohanlal joins the unit of ‘Drishyam 2’

By Glamsham Editorial
Mohanlal with drishyam 2 crew
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has joined the unit of his upcoming film, Drishyam 2.

The 60-year-old veteran actor shared the news on Instagram, “Joined at the sets of #Drishyam2 by adhering to all safety protocols set for Covid 19.” He tagged his post with #drishyam #drishyam2 #shooting and #covidprotocolsinplace.

Mohanlal had earlier shared a picture from his garden and shared that he is indulging in organic farming. “Organic Farming at Home,” he wrote.

“Drishyam 2” is written by Jeethu Joseph. The film is the sequel to the 2013 Malayalam blockbuster “Drishyam” and co-stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The 2013 original had a Bollywood remake of the same name in 2015, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Kajal Aggarwal. –ians/dc/vnc

