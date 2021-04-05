Mohanlal’s shares his must-watch Malayalam cinema picks

ADVERTISEMENT

Superstar Mohanlal looks back at his socially conscious movies, reveals the actors who inspired him early on in his career and provides a list of Malayalam movies fans should add to their Watchlist. Mohanlal reveals some of his top Malayalam cinema picks with IMDb during an interview. The veteran actor, recently announced his directorial debut ‘Barroz’.

At a time when society and audiences weren’t ready for certain conversations, Mohanlal, whose career spans over a multitude of films across four decades, took up roles that were way ahead of their time. He elaborates, “I have done a film on bipolar disorder called ‘Vadakkum Nathan’; I’ve done one on Alzheimer’s, ‘Thanmathra’, it’s much ahead of its time. Paralysis in ‘Pranayam’, I have played a psychiatrist in ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and ‘Ulladakkam’. ‘Thalavattam’, of course is a humor based subject, but it’s again a psychiatric problem. I’ve even done ‘Aham’. So it’s all much ahead of its time.”

On the topic of Mohanlal’s top five picks from Malayalam cinema, He said, “One of my favourite films is ‘Chemmeen’. It’s a brilliant film of that time, and the first gold medal we got for Malayalam. Then there’s a brilliant film called ‘Elippathayam’, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s film. And I love my film, I took my film to Cannes, called ‘Vansprastham’ Or ‘My Dear Kuttichaatan’, it’s a brilliant film. And I’ll say ‘Manichitrathazhu’, and ‘Drishyam 2’!”