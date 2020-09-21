Home Regional News

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets

Drishyam 2, which was announced on Mohanlal's birthday (May 21) was going to commence on August 17, but was delayed due to unforseeable situations

By Glamsham Editorial
Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets
Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets

The multi-talented personality of Tollywood, Mohanlal Viswanathan, who has impressed us with his acting, producer, playback singer, distributor and philanthropist who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema.

Drishyam, which released in 2013, is one of the best thrillers ever made in Indian cinema. In fact, it is the first film in Malayalam to garner over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Drishyam 2, which was announced on Mohanlal’s birthday (May 21) was going to commence on August 17 but was delayed due to unforeseeable situations. While the project has gone on floors, Mohanlal is expected to join the team on September 26.

Advtg.

Drishyam is a megahit franchise, and was also adapted in Hindi with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran in lead roles. There is no update on a sequel for the Hindi version yet.

The Malayalam film ‘Drishyam 2: The Resumption’, is being helmed by Jeetu Jospeh. The director-actor are also likely to collaborate for another project called ‘Ram’. Some pictures from the shoot location Kochi are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at images of cast and crew with Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph as the film begins shoot.

In the image that is going viral, he could be seen in a cap, and matching co-ords. Mohanlal was papped inside a house, which could also be part of the sets.

View this post on Instagram

Picture courtesy @sameer_hamsa

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal) on

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleEmmys 2020: Zendaya makes history
Next articleNishabdham Trailer: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer tells the tale of a haunted house

Related Articles

News

Modelling, films & drug charges — thread that binds Sanjana Galrani & Ragini Dwivedi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As fate would have it, both sizzling actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi who are big names in the Malayalam and Kannada...
Read more
Latest News

Malayalam actors' body AMMA meet called off as Youth Cong protests

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The executive committee meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) ended in chaos on Sunday after Youth Congress workers staged a protest
Read more
Latest News

Popular Kerala film director Sachy passes away

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Kerala film industry plunged into sadness when the news came of popular film director K.R. Sachidanandan, aka Sachy passing away at a hospital
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets 1

Ayushmann thanks directors on World Gratitude Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of...
Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets 2

Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets 2

Bengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app...

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets 2

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets 2

Telugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series...

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets 2

Robbie Williams: I'm numerically dyslexic

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks