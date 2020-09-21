Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2, shares pictures from the puja ceremony on the sets

The multi-talented personality of Tollywood, Mohanlal Viswanathan, who has impressed us with his acting, producer, playback singer, distributor and philanthropist who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema.

Drishyam, which released in 2013, is one of the best thrillers ever made in Indian cinema. In fact, it is the first film in Malayalam to garner over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Drishyam 2, which was announced on Mohanlal’s birthday (May 21) was going to commence on August 17 but was delayed due to unforeseeable situations. While the project has gone on floors, Mohanlal is expected to join the team on September 26.

Drishyam is a megahit franchise, and was also adapted in Hindi with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran in lead roles. There is no update on a sequel for the Hindi version yet.

The Malayalam film ‘Drishyam 2: The Resumption’, is being helmed by Jeetu Jospeh. The director-actor are also likely to collaborate for another project called ‘Ram’. Some pictures from the shoot location Kochi are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at images of cast and crew with Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph as the film begins shoot.

In the image that is going viral, he could be seen in a cap, and matching co-ords. Mohanlal was papped inside a house, which could also be part of the sets.