ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Mohanlal takes 1st jab of Covid vax

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi, March 10 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday. The actor shared the news with fans on his social media accounts.

Mohanlal got the vaccination in Kochi, Kerala.

Posting a picture of him getting vaccinated on Instagram, Mohanlal captioned: “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor also thanked the medical fraternity and the Government of India.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive,” he wrote.

Besides Mohanlal, actors Kamal Haasan and Anupam Kher have also taken their first dose of vaccination.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal’s latest release is “Drishyam 2”. The film directed by Jeethu Joseph is already on its way to be remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He is now shooting for his upcoming film “Aaraattu”.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmazon leads connected TV devices market in Q4, Samsung 2nd
Next articleNeha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina-Abhinav's music video 'Marjaneya'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Khloe Kardashian's plan for 2nd child delayed by pandemic

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Television personality Khloe Kardashian says the Covid-19 forced her to postpone her plans of having more babies. She...
Read more
Sports

States decline to send teams, national swimming cancelled

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has cancelled the upcoming Senior National Championship, which was to start on...
Read more
Sports

WTC final to be held at Ageas Bowl: ICC

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will take place at the Ageas Bowl in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT