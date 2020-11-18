'Mookuthi Amman' actor-director RJ Balaji: Comedy is tough

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor and director RJ Balaji says comedy is tough, especially when the focus of the story is bigger and deeper.

“When we started working on ‘Mookuthi Amman’, we wanted the movie to reach as many people as possible and, with its release that dream has become a reality,” Balaji said.

“Comedy is tough especially when the focus of the story is much bigger and deeper; and it seems that audiences have responded well to the movie. On behalf of the entire team of ‘Mookuthi Amman’, I would like to thank all fans for welcoming us into their homes on Diwali and making this movie such a great success,” he added.

Advtg.

The Tamil devotional drama stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film revolves around fake godmen, and how people fall for them. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on November 14.

–IANS

sug/vnc